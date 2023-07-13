Iliad expands the list of smartphones compatible with its 5G network

Iliad Italia has updated its list of smartphones officially compatible with its 5G network. This change comes several months after the last update and introduces a number of new devices, mainly from Samsung and Xiaomi.

14 OTHER SMARTPHONES ENTER THE LIST

The last update of the list took place on November 30, 2022, when Iliad had expanded coverage and launched a new dedicated page on its website. Currently, Iliad declares compatibility with the 5G network for at least one device of the following brands: Apple, Google, Huawei, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi.

In this latest updateIliad has added 14 new devices:

As for Samsungthe operator now declares the following models as compatible: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A14 5G.

As for Xiaomi, the new devices compatible with the 5G network of Iliad Italia include: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.

As always, it cannot be excluded that other 5G devices can easily work with Iliad’s fifth generation network, even if they are not yet on the list. The devices mentioned are those that have actually been certified by the operator.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF COMPATIBLE SMARTPHONES

With the latest additions, this is currently the complete list of smartphones compatible with the Iliad 5G network.

Apple: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone SE (2022);

Google: Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro;

Huawei: P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+;

Motorola: Edge, Edge+, Edge 20, Edge 20 pro, Edge 20 lite, Edge 30, Edge 30 pro, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto Razr 5G, Moto g50, Moto g51 5G, Moto g62 5G, Moto g71 5G, Moto G82 5G, Moto g100, Moto g200;

Nokia: Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia G50, Nokia XR20;

OnePlus: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9;

Oppo: Reno4 5G, Reno4 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G, Find X2 Lite, Find X2 Neo, Find X2 Pro, Find X3 Lite, Find X3 Neo;

Bit: Poco F3;

Realm: Realme GT Neo2;

Samsung: Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A14 5G;

Sony: Xperia 5 II;

Vivo: X51 5G;

Xiaomi: Mi 10T Lite 5G, Mi 10, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11i, Redmi Note 9T 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11s 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro.

In addition to these smartphones compatible with the 5G network, there are also others that are compatible with eSIMs, launched last month by Iliad. eSIMs can be activated by new customers and come on already customers directly from the official website or, alternatively, at the SIMBOXes, the iliad Corners and by calling 177.

GIGA 130: unlimited calls and texts + 130GB internet + 9GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK

DATA 300: 300 GB internet + 13 GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK

GIGA 150: unlimited calls and texts + 150GB internet + 10GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK

GIGA 100: unlimited calls and texts + 100 GB of internet + 8 GB of data in Europe – OFFER LINK

VOICE ONLY: Unlimited Calls & Texts + 40MB Data – OFFER LINK

5 Gbit/s fiber offered: unlimited fiber internet up to a total of 5 Gb/s – OFFER LINK

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

