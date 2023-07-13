Interrail, the best cities to go by train in 2023

For anyone who makes a train journey with Interrail ticketItaly is the favorite destination, Madrid the most loved city: here the best cities to go in 2023.

With over 600,000 Interrail tickets sold last year, traveling by train is one of the best ways to experience the beauty of Europe, amidst its vibrant culture, food and historic architecture.

Interrail, the best cities to go in 2023

With so many destinations to choose from, what are the best cities to visit?

To find out, hybrid hospitality brand The Social Hub analyzed 40 of Europe’s most touristic cities looking at factors such as the number of things to do in each city, how safe the city is and the cost of a meal for two, to determine the best Interrailing locations for travellers.



Madrid has been named the best Interrail location in Europe, with a safety score of 72 and 42 free walking tours. Prague and Lisbon follow in second and third place.

According to research, Roma it is the city’s cheapest place to enjoy a coffee, with an average price for a cappuccino of £1.34. The city also boasts the highest rated attractions (4.64 out of 5).

Italy was named the most desirable city to visit, with three cities on the list, each ranked in the top 15. Italy has a total of 767 free activities and 35 walking tours.

The 15 best European cities for Interrail

1. Madrid

2. Plague

3. Lisbon

4. Roma

5. Budapest

6. Istanbul

7. Paris

8. Venezia

9. Barcelona

10. Warsaw

11. Vienna

12. Bratislava

13. Edinburgh

14. Napoli

15. Luxembourg

The full studio is located Who

