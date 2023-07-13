Home » Bundesliga relegated: district court: negotiation between Hertha and Bobic only in 2024




Status: 07/13/2023 12:29 p.m

The Berlin Regional Court has postponed the hearing date in the dispute over the dismissal of Hertha’s former managing director Fredi Bobic to next year. The hearing will now take place on February 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in room 3810 in the Berlin Regional Court, as confirmed to the German Press Agency on request.

The then Bundesliga club Hertha BSC parted ways with its sports director at the end of January. Bobic filed a lawsuit against his dismissal with the labor court in February.

The labor court then forwarded the case to the Commercial Chamber of the Regional Court, as a conciliation hearing scheduled for early April had been cancelled. According to the court, the background was that those involved in the proceedings had meanwhile asserted that the labor court was not responsible because it was about a managing director’s position.

