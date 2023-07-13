Beretta’s hottest at Wimbledon | Magazine

The video of the 26-year-old tennis player flooded social networks.

Izvor: TikTok/screenshot/tennischannel

The video of Mateo Beretini (26) before the match went viral. We can freely say that women are responsible for this, who do not hide that they have not remained immune to its appearance. The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times on TikTok, and shows the handsome Italian walking, laughing and posing with fans. Mateo is the reason why many, those who haven’t, will start following tennis.

“And that’s how I suddenly became a fan of tennis”, “It’s beautiful”, “I’ve changed my mind about tennis, I’m starting to care”, “I’m speechless”, “I think I love tennis”, “God, have mercy”, ” The most handsome man at Wimbledon”, “Mateo is Mister Tennis”, “One of the most beautiful athletes”read only some of the comments below the post.

By the way, Mateo is not solo. As soon as he dropped out of Wimbledon, Mateo headed to the yacht with 11 years older Melissa Sato. The presenter, who had a turbulent love life, was the main topic of many, because many were convinced that she was responsible for the poor results of the young Italian. However, the tennis player then spoke up and pointed out that it was “tennis is his priority”, as well as “falls in career are a normal thing”.

Source: Profimedia

Beretini previously kissed Ajla Tomljanović from Zagreb, but the Italian media reported at the beginning of last year that their love had come to an end after three years of relationship, and the rumors were confirmed by Ajla when she unfollowed the tennis player from Instagram and then deleted all the photos together.

Source: Instagram/Screenshot/ajlatom

Check out the video that has women all over the world crazy:

00:12 mateo baretini Source: TikTok/tennischannel

Izvor: TikTok/tennischannel

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

