Home » Beretta’s hottest at Wimbledon | Magazine
World

Beretta’s hottest at Wimbledon | Magazine

by admin
Beretta’s hottest at Wimbledon | Magazine

The video of the 26-year-old tennis player flooded social networks.

Izvor: TikTok/screenshot/tennischannel

The video of Mateo Beretini (26) before the match went viral. We can freely say that women are responsible for this, who do not hide that they have not remained immune to its appearance. The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times on TikTok, and shows the handsome Italian walking, laughing and posing with fans. Mateo is the reason why many, those who haven’t, will start following tennis.

“And that’s how I suddenly became a fan of tennis”, “It’s beautiful”, “I’ve changed my mind about tennis, I’m starting to care”, “I’m speechless”, “I think I love tennis”, “God, have mercy”, ” The most handsome man at Wimbledon”, “Mateo is Mister Tennis”, “One of the most beautiful athletes”read only some of the comments below the post.

By the way, Mateo is not solo. As soon as he dropped out of Wimbledon, Mateo headed to the yacht with 11 years older Melissa Sato. The presenter, who had a turbulent love life, was the main topic of many, because many were convinced that she was responsible for the poor results of the young Italian. However, the tennis player then spoke up and pointed out that it was “tennis is his priority”, as well as “falls in career are a normal thing”.

Source: Profimedia

Beretini previously kissed Ajla Tomljanović from Zagreb, but the Italian media reported at the beginning of last year that their love had come to an end after three years of relationship, and the rumors were confirmed by Ajla when she unfollowed the tennis player from Instagram and then deleted all the photos together.

See also  The Dutch Court of Appeal has decided that Amsterdam-Schiphol airport will be able to limit the number of night flights and the transit of private jets

Source: Instagram/Screenshot/ajlatom

Check out the video that has women all over the world crazy:

00:12 mateo baretini Source: TikTok/tennischannel

Izvor: TikTok/tennischannel

(WORLD)

You may also like

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Svitolina angry because she is not in the...

HYDROGEN Bosch starts mass production of fuel cell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy