Heritage in total abandonment – Centrópolis Newspaper

News

by admin
The Prado neighborhood, recognized for its heritage, today lives a hard time since some of the houses that are in the territory are seen over the years, their little care, deterioration and total abandonment. Being homes declared as heritage, their care and renovations are special, and at the same time expensive, which is why their owners prefer to abandon them and let them fall or become homeless shelters, causing much greater problems for the people around them. around.

