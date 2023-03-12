Sad news reached the carnival fans in Mainz on Saturday evening: Hermann Becker, an icon of the Mainz carnival, died on Friday evening at the age of 80. The Karneval Club Kastel eV (KCK) shared this sad news . Hermann Becker, who played an important role in the KCK as a member of the Great Council and the Court of Honor, put his heart and soul into supporting the Mainz carnival.

rest in peace

His death leaves a large gap in the carnival scene in Mainz and beyond. The fans and friends of the carnival will miss him and keep him an honorable memory. Hermann Becker will always be remembered as a legend of the Mainz carnival. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we want to express our deepest sympathy.

