“The most important thing is the victory, which will bring us even more self-confidence”, said Borca coach Vinko Marinović after the convincing victory over Tuzla City.

Footballers from Banja Luka Borc beat Tuzla with a convincing score of 3:0 in the match in the 22nd round of the m:tel Premier League of BIH played at the City Stadium in Banja Luka.

Despite all the happenings in the club lately, from the punishment imposed by UEFA, the announcement of a change of management, and then the message of the fans to the club management during the game with Tuzla, the players in red and blue on the field played a very good game and quite easily reached three points before the last part of the season.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate my players. We won 3:0 after a long time. In some games, even here against Široki, we didn’t use any chances, here after a long time we were efficient so that we managed to score two goals from two or three chances and to get to 2:0, and then in the second half to give another one, after which the match was effectively over.” said Borca coach Vinko Marinović.

“When it comes to Tuzla city, we prepared well for the game, because Tuzla has good and quality players, they play in the Cup and have a chance to win the trophy, it’s not easy to play on both fronts. Maybe that was the problem, especially when you in a situation where you are fighting for survival. The most important thing for us is that we won the game and that we slowly prepare after this formation of the table tomorrow for the next game and the other games that follow us and that we go towards our goal. It will not be easy, every game will be difficult, but that’s football and I expect this victory to bring us even more confidence”added Marinović.

At today’s match in the Borca jersey, we saw two debutants, Janez Pišek, who started the match in the starting 11 and played very well, as well as the young Stefan Marchetić, who came off the bench in the second half.

“We are glad that today we included the young Marchetić, who is only 16 years old, and that this will be a nice memory for him and an incentive for further work,” commented Marinović, and then said that his team can still improve.

“We have been working for a long time, in the last game we couldn’t count on Piščević and Ninković, today Piščević had to come out as a precaution. They certainly mean a lot to us in the organization of the game. Today Pišek also got a chance even though he hasn’t played for a long time, he played quite well , with only three weeks of work. I hope that there will be more progress in the game and that we will be more efficient.”

Momčilo Mrkaić, the scorer of the third goal, played perhaps his best game in the Borca jersey.

“I’m sure that makes me happy, and there are other players who can get in shape and I expect that from them. There is also Jovo Lukić, who also hasn’t scored a goal for a long time, but I believe that he will work and that the other players will also enter form”, concluded Marinović.