Hernandarias opposition councilors use violence after losing Nelson Cano’s annual balance vote

During the course of this morning, during the session of the Municipal Board of Hernandarias, an incident broke out between the opposition councilors and supporters who participated in the vote on the annual management balance of the community chief, Nelson Cano, who resorted to violence after not prosper his intentions to reject the report of the Hernandariense mayor.

The vote ended 7 to 5 for the approval of the annual balance and some vote losers resorted to shoving and hitting, trying to impose their intentions and ideas, since with arguments they did not get the rejection or the accompaniment of their fellow councilors.

The National Police was constituted in the place and they drew up minutes on what happened.