Cell phone masts could bring aliens to Earth, here’s how

We have been sending messages into space, spaceships and trying hard to find intelligent life but nothing. However, the Cell phone masts could bring aliens to Earthaccording to researchers, acting as real beacons to show the way.

“Earth is already extraordinarily bright in the radio part of the spectrum; if the trend continues, we could become readily discoverable by any advanced civilization with the right technology“says Mike Garrett, director of the Jodrell Bank Center for Astrophysics at the University of Manchester.

In a new study, in fact, researchers have simulated the loss of radio signals from the towers of cell phones to determine how difficult it would be to detect these signals from other planets. These could reach hypothetical near-human civilizations around nearby stars, including Barnard’s star, a red dwarf located 6 light-years away with a large Earth-like planet in orbit.

“I’ve heard many colleagues suggest that the Earth has become increasingly quiet in recent years, but this is a claim I’ve always disputed“, afferma Garrett. “While it is true that today we have less powerful TV and radio transmitters, the proliferation of mobile communication systems around the world is deeply rooted. While each system individually represents relatively low radio power, the integrated spectrum of billions of these devices is substantial.“

Future research by researchers will focus on individual cell phones, military radars, digital broadcasting and Wi-Fi networks.