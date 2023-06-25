Hernandariense commune continues to deliver products derived from soybeans to people in need

The products can be requested in the Las Mercedes neighborhood, in front of the municipal corralón.

The Social Action Department of the Municipality of Hernandarias continues to make free deliveries of soy products. Among the products that are delivered are: coffee, milk, baked goods and soy meat.

They say that those interested in accessing them can go to the premises of the former dispensary in the Las Mercedes neighborhood on Tuesdays at 07:30 a.m., in front of the municipal corralón.

Remember that consuming soy derivatives brings multiple health benefits, helps blood circulation, helps control diabetes, stimulates concentration, reduces hot flashes and provides high nutritional value.

