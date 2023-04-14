After a poor performance at Schalke, Hertha BSC fell to the bottom of the Bundesliga table. The sports director doesn’t even try to hide his disappointment. There is no commitment to coach Sandro Schwarz.

Sport director Benjamin Weber immediately knew exactly what was in store for his club. “We’re going to get a real hit on the nose in the next few days,” he said after his Hertha’s blatant performance in the 2: 5 (1: 2) against Schalke at DAZN. He couldn’t quite explain the performance either. “We made a lot of mistakes, poorly defended. We are totally responsible. That was a real slap in the face today,” he added about his state of mind.

The pressure on coach Sandro Schwarz is also increasing after the bitter defeat. His team went without a win for the sixth time in a row. Weber did not commit himself to black. “We have been very clear in recent weeks, but if you lose 5-2 at the bottom of the table, you have to turn every stone,” said Weber. It was “the wrong moment to start such a personnel discussion.”

Schwarz himself could not blame his sports director for the vague statements. “I am responsible. We are now in 18th place in the table and it is completely legitimate that Benjamin Weber does not express himself clearly either, ”said the coach at DAZN. “Everyone is disappointed because we have big plans. Disappointed with how the result came about.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng has not won in six games with Hertha Source: AFP/INA FASSBENDER

In front of 61,981 spectators in the atmospheric Gelsenkirchen Arena, Tim Skarke (3rd minute), Marius Bülter (13th/78th), Simon Terodde (48th) and Marcin Kaminski (90th + 2) scored the goals for Schalke on Friday evening. Stevan Jovetic (45+3) and Marco Richter (84) scored for the guests.

Schalke starts with a dream goal

Both coaches had expected a tough game and rather little football skills – and then Schalke started with a dream goal. Less than 180 seconds were played when Skarke took the ball and dribbled into the penalty area. The 26-year-old almost seemed to have lost his way, but he stuck with it and flicked the ball from around 17 meters to the lower edge of the crossbar. From there, the playground equipment jumped into the goal. For the winter loan from Hertha’s local rivals Union Berlin, it was the first Bundesliga goal of his career. Coach Reis enthusiastically stormed onto the pitch and threw both arms up.

Things got even better for the 49-year-old and his team. Dominick Drexler sent Skarke down the right flank, the goal scorer crossed to the center with pinpoint accuracy and there Bülter completed the goal with a header to make it 2-0.

Because Hertha also played forward despite the extremely unfortunate start, the spectators saw a very entertaining game. Berlin striker Jovetic had the goal on his foot, but Schalke keeper Ralf Fährmann deflected the ball with a class reflex to the post. The Gelsenkirchen fans cheered as if they had scored their own goal.

Black, on the other hand, was visibly dissatisfied with his arms crossed in his coaching zone. He made his first change in the 26th minute. Former Schalke player Suat Serdar replaced Tolga Cigerci in midfield. Reis also swapped early – but involuntarily. Goalkeeper ferryman injured himself, Alexander Schwolow came for him.

Because of the long interruption to ferryman’s treatment, there were four minutes of stoppage time. Hertha took advantage of this: Jovetic, who was a newcomer to the starting XI, scored well into the corner.

Terodde back in the starting XI – and conspicuous as a goalscorer

Schalke didn’t let that shock them. New substitute Kenan Karaman served Simon Terodde and the 35-year-old scored his fourth goal of the season in his first start-up since early February.

The hosts now had the match under control. The Berliners were hardly dangerous. Instead, Schalke went even further: The strong Bülter scored his second goal of the evening to make it 4-1. Richter shortened after a fine counterattack by Berlin, but unfortunately injured his eye and even bled; Henning Matriciani accidentally caught his finger when the ball was already in the net.

Marius Bülter is Schalke’s celebrated hero with two goals Source: AFP/INA FASSBENDER

Kaminski provided the final point, crowning a perfect evening from the perspective of the Royal Blues with a great free-kick goal to make it 5:2.