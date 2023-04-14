Status: 04/14/2023 11:30 p.m

The German ice hockey women missed their second goal after staying up at the World Championships in Canada. The selection of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) lost on Friday (04/14/23) at the start of the placement round in Brampton, despite an at least initially courageous performance against Finland 2:8 (1:1, 1:3, 0:4) and won thus seventh place in the final calculation.

The German team had already lost 0:3 against the Finns in the preliminary round, but decided to be among the five best teams in the world. The team of national coach Thomas Schäder was on the right track for 25 minutes. Sonja Weidenfeller put her team in the lead in the eleventh minute, after the temporary 1:2 Theresa Wagner equalized again in the 22nd minute.

Two-penalty initiates defeat

However, a two-minute penalty for Svenja Voigt initiated the defeat. Finland took advantage of the superiority of ice cold. Petra Nieminen scored to make it 3:2 (26th) and shortly afterwards (29th) increased it to 4:2 with her third goal. The slump followed in the final third. Julia Liikala (46th), Jenni Hiirikoski (49th), Emilia Vesa (50th) and Nelli Laitinen (60th) caused the highest German tournament defeat.

The German team can still leave Canada with their heads held high. After three wins in four preliminary round games, she took second place in the table and made it clear early on that she would stay up. This was the big goal before the tournament started. Schädler’s protégés, who are currently developing, also held up well in the 0:3 in the quarterfinals against the overwhelming US-Americans.