Partizan beat Panathinaikos Dante Exum statement | Sport

After the victory against Panathinaikos, Dante Exum talked about Real Madrid, Euroleague, spectacular dunks…

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Dante Egzum he was the most effective actor in the match (18, 4as) in which the Serbian team managed to make up for the 18-point deficit. “Another crazy game, kudos to the whole team. At halftime, we knew we weren’t playing well, we stuck to the game plan and won,” Exum said.

The series with Real is next, the team that reaches three wins first goes to the final four. “Now that we have found out about it, all kinds of things are going through my head. When it comes to that, we know it will be difficult. They’re a really good team. I didn’t check the results immediately in the dressing room, because we knew that everything depends on us and that we control what we can control and that we win and don’t look at others.”

Partizan has a record of 12-5 at home and seems invincible in the Arena. “No, no, you should never fly when it’s going well or fall when it’s not. That’s the most important thing, we have a tough playoff series against a great team. We are playing for three wins, it will be good.”

Once again the Australian had the poster dunk. This time through Gudaitis. He hopes that one day the judges will also react to it. “I go to the basket, attack, I hope they will give me a foul once, they hit me in the face all the time, I guess it will be a foul once.”

He immediately laughed at the journalist’s quip that “that might be the case if he dunks over Real center Edi Tavares”. “Yes, it definitely can“, concluded Ekzum.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojćić

