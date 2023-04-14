news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 14 APR – The pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb Italia has been ranked for the third consecutive year among the ten best companies to work for in Italy, in the ‘Best Workplaces Italia 2023’ ranking. The company made it known.



“We are very proud of the result, which underlines the continued commitment to our employees,” said Regina Vasiliou, vice president, general manager of Bristol Myers Squibb Italy. “Our extraordinarily talented people are critical to the company’s success.”



The ‘Best Workplaces Italy 2023’ ranking was drawn up by Great Place to Work and evaluated the opinions of the employees of over 300 companies regarding their working environment.



Bristol Myers Squibb ranked among the top ten companies in the category of medium-large companies (from 150 to 499 employees). “Well-being is a priority issue, for the satisfaction and motivation of people. As a company, we offer a broad plan of flexible benefits ranging from education to the reimbursement of medical expenses to well-being, as well as the possibility of flexible remote working up to 50% of the time,” explained Fedora Gasperini, head of HR, Bristol Myers Squibb Italia. “Thanks to a culture oriented towards people, diversity and inclusion, we work together every day in the belief that the cultural contribution of the individual is a wealth of wealth that contributes to innovation and growth”. (HANDLE).

