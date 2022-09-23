On the afternoon of September 21, Heshan District held a safety Heshan construction work promotion meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on safety and stability work, fully implement the spirit of the provincial and municipal work promotion meetings, and deploy the safe Heshan construction work. Zhang Chao, Secretary of the District Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech, Xing Yufu, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and Head of the District Government, Zhou Xiang, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, District Leaders Wang Chunlei, Wang Fei, Wang Junhong, Guo Xueguang, all townships (streets, development zones) and units directly under the district Responsible comrades to participate.

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels in the regionTo increase awareness of distress,Fully understand the complexity and severity of the current situation faced by the construction of Safe Heshan, always maintain a high level of vigilance, and do a solid and effective job in preventing and defusing risks.To pay close attention to the implementation of the work,Accurately grasp the requirements of the provincial and municipal meetings, strictly implement various working mechanisms in accordance with the established arrangements, and do a good job in social stability, production safety, epidemic prevention and control, etc., and go all out to prevent risks, ensure safety, and protect stability. .To strengthen supervision and inspection,Give full play to the role of the “sharp sword” of the supervision team, do a good job in supervision, communication and coordination, and make every effort to rectify various feedback problems, effectively transmit pressure to the front line, implement it to the post, and promote problem solving and work improvement.To compress and compact the responsibility,Party members and cadres at all levels in the region must be responsible for guarding the soil, be responsible for guarding the soil, and be responsible for guarding the soil, strictly abide by work discipline, maintain working conditions, and ensure that they can fight and win the battle.