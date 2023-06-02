Home » Heung-Min Son, who returned to Korea, “It was lacking this season and I’m sorry” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
Heung-Min Son, who returned to Korea, "It was lacking this season and I'm sorry"

Heung-Min Son, who returned to Korea, "It was lacking this season and I'm sorry"

[인천공항=뉴시스] Reporter Jo Soo-jeong = Football national team captain Son Heung-min (Tottenham), who finished the 2022-2023 season of the English Professional Football Premier League (EPL), greets fans as he returns home through Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 on the afternoon of the 30th. 2023.05.30. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Jeong-gyu = Son Heung-min, who returned to Korea after finishing the 2022-2023 season of the English Professional Football Premier League (EPL), expressed regret about this season’s performance and promised to show a better appearance next season.

On the 2nd, Son Heung-min revealed this through a post he left on his social network service, Instagram account.

Son Heung-min said, “I just came back to Korea after finishing the season. I had time to think about the last season again after I came back.”

Son Heung-min, who was the first Asian player to become the EPL top scorer last season (23 goals), scored 10 goals and 6 assists in the league this season due to facial injuries and other things, and achieved somewhat less than expected results. It seems that he expressed his regret about this after his return to Korea.

However, he also thanked the fans who supported him by scoring double digits for 7 consecutive EPL seasons and recording his 100th EPL goal.

Son Heung-min said, “I would like to express my gratitude to the fans who have supported me a lot during this difficult time and difficult season.” I am very grateful to each and every one of the fans.”

He added, “I promise to recharge well as much as I lacked this season and come back with a better and stronger look next season. Soniga.”

Son Heung-min, who returned to Korea on the 30th of last month, is expected to participate in the A-match evaluation match against Peru and El Salvador on the 16th and 20th, respectively, after spending a short vacation in Korea.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

