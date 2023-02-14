The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee conveyed the spirit of studying the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Yi Lianhong presided over it

Unswervingly implement the “eight-eighth strategy” and more actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern

On the morning of the 13th, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, study the implementation opinions of our province; listen to the work related to the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy” Report; listen to the report on the drafting of the implementation opinions on promoting the overall revitalization of the countryside at a high level in 2023.

Provincial Party Secretary Yi Lianhong presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee stood at the overall strategic height of realizing the second centenary goal, profoundly explained the significance of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, and deployed the accelerated construction of The key tasks and key measures of the new development pattern have pointed out the direction and provided important guidelines for the comprehensive establishment of the new development pattern. Zhejiang must focus on implementing the strategy of expanding domestic demand, promoting self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, building a modern industrial system, promoting urban-rural regional coordination, promoting various reforms, improving the level of opening up, serving and integrating into the new development pattern with a more active attitude, and bravely building a new The pioneer of the development pattern, accelerate the establishment of the strategic fulcrum of the domestic cycle and the strategic hub of the domestic and international dual cycles, and contribute more to the overall situation of the country.

The meeting listened to a report on the work related to the unswerving and in-depth implementation of the “Eighth Eighth Strategy” taking the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “Eighth Eighth Strategy” as an opportunity. The meeting pointed out that 20 years of practice has fully proved that the “Eight-Eight Strategy” is a “think tank” for theoretical innovation, a “golden key” for Zhejiang’s development, and a “general program” for long-term and overall management. We must unswervingly advance bravely along the road guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. We must highlight “learning deeply, forging ahead with gratitude, and striving to be the first in action”, insist on deepening innovation, tackling tough problems in reform, and opening up to improve, so as to implement the “88 Strategy” in depth. The actual results vividly demonstrate the truth and practical power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The meeting heard a report on the drafting of the “Implementation Opinions on Promoting Comprehensive Rural Revitalization at a High Level in 2023”, emphasizing that it is necessary to focus on rural revitalization in the context of common prosperity, anchor the goal of building a strong province with efficient ecological agriculture, and insist on giving priority to the development of agriculture and rural areas. Precise and continuous efforts have been made to improve food production capacity, strengthen modern agriculture, build a harmonious and beautiful village, promote common prosperity of farmers, and strengthen organizational security, and continue to polish the gold card of Zhejiang’s “three rural” work.

The meeting heard reports in written form on the spirit of the meeting of the main persons in charge of the national party history and literature departments and the work situation of the province’s party history and literature in 2022 and the work ideas in 2023.

The meeting also studied other matters.