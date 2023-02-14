Securities Times News , Tianfeng Securities Research Report believes that 1. AIGC is accelerating development. According to the forecast of foreign business consulting agencies, if considering the rapid increase in content demand of the next generation Internet, the AIGC market size will reach 110 billion US dollars in 2030. 2. With the strong demand for digital content, pay attention to the application expansion of relevant scenarios. AIGC+ content production: With the rapid development of artificial intelligence deep learning, a new generation of models can process any content format, including text, voice, code, images, videos, 3D models, etc. For the game industry, AIGC is conducive to shaping a broader interactive narrative category, bringing new social gameplay and business models; for the film and television industry, AIGC can stimulate the creation of film and television scripts, expand the creation space of film and television characters and scenes, and improve the later stage of film and television products Build quality. 3. Suggested attention to investment opportunities in the AIGC field: 1) Possess the ability to accumulate underlying technologies: Kunlun Wanwei, Shenzhou Taiyue. 2) Extended and expanded application scenarios: Chinese Online, Visual China , Zhewen Internet, Blue Cursor.

