The road winds through the green landscape and the head realizes that no signs of civilization have been seen for a long time. The goal is the village Hrusov in the Hont region. Here is one of the buildings that the award jury goes to see SAY ZA AR, and I can be there. The bonus of this journey through Slovakia is that it also brings associated architectural themes and phenomena.

In Hrušov, these are burrows – spaces carved into soft rocks. Originally shelters from raids, later cellars. They have a multi-chamber system, some are said to have been connected, the rumor tells of an underground church. There are many of them in a village with a viticultural tradition. I admire this proto-architecture. Black holes have noticed them, and so can you.

Those who do not get to go on a trip to see the architecture can find out about the culture of construction in other ways. For example, he will wait for the nominations of the current year of the CE ZA AR award, which will come soon. Or he reaches for a recently released one Reports on Slovak architecture, works of researchers from the Academy of Sciences. What does the abbreviation mean? SOS A?

It is also true that domestic architecture is not without problems. In the first part, we first learn about the crop of works in recent years, many of which were in the finals of the CE ZA AR award. This is followed by essays about where debate or direct intervention is needed: construction in the Demänovská dolina, Lida questions in Bratislava or the cursed Machnáč. So read on.

When one is in the company of architects, the talk is often about, wonder at the world, architecture. That’s how I find out about the building Strata SE1, which has been standing in London since 2010. It is 147 meters high and was the largest residential building in the city at the time of its creation. It is inhabited by a thousand people. The three wind turbines that are part of the design of the building are a distinguishing feature.

The electricity thus obtained was supposed to cover 8 percent of the building’s energy needs. It was supposed to be an example of sustainable construction and the contribution of architecture to reducing emissions. Point: skyscraper propellers

