Maro reveals that coffee exports have fallen

In the case of the department of Huila, sales to the international coffee market in 2023 register a negative variation of -32.6%, compared to the same period in 2022. According to the Regional Map of Opportunities, tilapia fillets and tilapia fresh, in contrast they have had a rebound of 62.1% and 72.6%, respectively.

Between the months of January and April 2023, exports from the department of Huila, without including oil, fell 25.8% compared to the same period in 2022, going from US$300 million to US$222.5 million, revealed Analdex.

While, according to the same National Association of Foreign Trade, it pointed out that “between January and April of this year, it confirmed the slowdown in Colombia’s external sales, registering US$16,009 million and a fall of 11.4% compared to the same period of 2022, according to figures from Legiscomex”.

However, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Atlántico, Risaralda and Quindío, grew in sales abroad. “Antioquia grew 9.2% in value, with US$2,475 million and in tons, 1.1 million and an increase of 15.2%, compared to the same period from January to April 2022.”

For this reason, Javier Díaz, president of Analdex, reiterated once again that “the diversification of the export basket of the regions is key to face moments in which oil sales fall.”

And he added that “we will continue working from our regional offices so that more companies can consolidate in foreign markets. Of the nearly 11,000 exporting companies in Colombia, 411 make 91% of the total value of exports; there we must also diversify that income and in the regions is the answer”.

Huila in the MARO

In the course of the months January – March, it has been established by the MARO, that during 2022 exports were carried out by the department of Huila for 241,585 thousand dollars, but in contrast for the same period of the present year, an export of 170,956 thousand dollars has been established. This registers a variation of -70,629 thousand dollars corresponding to a percentage value of -29.24%.

In the same way, in consultations by department, it is established that unroasted and undecaffeinated coffee products, during the period January – March 2022, exports were registered for 221,361,155 dollars, which for the same period of 2023, the value established is equivalent to 149,276,062 dollars registering a negative variation of -32.6%.

In Canada, during January – March 2022, sales of 20,041,063 dollars were registered, for 2023 only sales of 9,777,299 dollars were registered.

In fresh or refrigerated tilapia fillets for 2022, exports were registered at 6,503,378 dollars but for the 2023 period the figure exceeds 10,539,000 dollars, registering a positive figure of variation of 62.1%

For the products of crude petroleum or bituminous mineral oils, the MARO indicates that during 2022, 5,230,117 dollars were sold, but with a negative variation of -23.6%, since by 2023 the figure only reached 3,995 .847 dollars.

Once again, it is established that fresh refrigerated tilapia, except for livers, eggs or milk, during 2022 registered sales of 1,318,149 dollars and thanks to a positive variation of 72.6%, by 2023 the figure reached 2,274,916 dollars.

Finally, in what is established as products of others, raw cocoa in whole or broken beans, a slight positive variation of 6.4% is registered, that is to say that for 2022 sales were registered for 1,130,872 dollars while for the period 2023, the figure reached 1,203,286 dollars.

The destinations

In the same way, the entity established the destinations and the variations of the foreign trade market from Huila.

In the United States for 2022, sales were registered for 97,349,102 dollars, while for the same period in 2023 the figure only reached 66,758,970, that is, with a negative variation of 31.4%.

In the South Korean market by 2022, sales of 21,485,826 were registered, while between the months of January – March 2023, the figure only reached 14,973,838, that is, with a negative variation of 30.3%.

For Japan, during the 2022 period sales were recorded for 17,440,387 dollars but in the 2023 period, the figure reached 12,089,099 dollars, that is, another negative variation of 30.7%.

Likewise, for trade in Canada during 2022, sales of 20,041,063 dollars were registered, but it is of great concern that during 2023 only sales of 9,777,299 dollars were registered with a negative variation of -51.2%.

On the other hand, Belgium has been one of the few markets where a positive variation of 8.6% is registered, since during 2022, 10,477,334 dollars were exported, and so far this year the variation was 11,376. $326.

