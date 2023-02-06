On issues such as the transition process, technical support and identification of critical areas.

A high-level mission from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will visit the country between February 6 and 9, in order to provide technical cooperation to the proposed Reform to the Health System, which will be presented by the National Government to the Congress of the Republic.

The WHO/PAHO mission, made up of nine people, will participate in a dialogue around topics such as the proposed Health System Reform, its transition process, the design and development of a joint strategy for technical support for the proposed Reform of the Health System and, in addition, in the identification of critical areas that can influence the technical and political feasibility of the transition process towards the health reform in Colombia.

Among the members of the high-level mission of WHO/PAHO are the Director of the Special Program of Primary Health Care of the WHO in Geneva (Switzerland), Suraya Dalil; the Director of PAHO’s Health Systems and Services Area, James Fitzgerald; the Head of the PAHO Health Services and Access Unit, Ernesto Báscolo; PAHO Health Systems and Services Advisor, Gisela Alarcón.

The PAHO Health Financing Specialist, Juan Pablo Pagano; the PAHO/WHO Representative in Colombia, Gina Tambini; the PAHO/WHO Advisor in Colombia, Mónica Padilla; the Advisor on Disease Prevention and Control PAHO/WHO in Colombia, Guillermo Gonzalvez, and the Family, Health Promotion and Life Course Advisor of PAHO Colombia, Evelyne Degraff.

Meanwhile, the National Government delegation will be headed by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, who will be accompanied by the Vice Minister of Social Protection, directors of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, as well as designated officials of the group that is leading the preparation of the Health System Reform proposal.

The visit of this WHO mission to Colombia is the fulfillment of the agreement reached by President Gustavo Petro with the Director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a meeting that took place within the framework of the World Economic Forum that took place in Davos ( Swiss).

Finally, according to the schedule, face-to-face meetings will be held at the Ministry of Health facilities and each of the meetings will have an agenda arranged in advance, which is validated at the beginning and guides the development of the sessions.

Zonacero

