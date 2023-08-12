High on Life, PlayStation version versus Xbox in Digital Foundry’s analysis

High on Life has passed under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundry in the usual video analysis of the game, in this case with comparison with the Xbox versions Series X|S and Xbox One released earlier through the Game Pass launch, thus revealing some interesting differences between the editions.

The Xbox version of High on Life came out with some technical problems especially in terms of performancebut these have been corrected with some post-launch updates to a very satisfactory shape.

Despite the increased time available to develop the PS5 and PS4 version, it seems that High on Life suffers from essentially the same problems at the launch on PlayStation.

Moreover, a practically opposite trend emerges compared to what we have seen in many other cases: the PS5 version has an average of one resolution higher in performance mode, reaching 1800p against the 1440p of Xbox Series X. The problem, however, is represented by the frame-rate and animations.

Performance issues to fix

High on Life is a pretty crazy game

While on Xbox the game manages to remain stable on 60 fps in performance mode, on PS5 it drops towards 40 fps, with also a series of additional problems with the animations that can appear even less optimized than the performance of the scene in general.

It is clear that the PS5 version of High on Life needs to go through some extra work, with further optimization to be carried out to ensure better performance, which could also go through a lowering of the resolution to guarantee a higher frame-rate and the removal of problems that currently affect some effects such as ambient occlusion.

We recall that the High on Knife DLC was recently released, with the arrival of High on Life on PS5 and PS4.