Michela Murgia, tears and applause at the funeral

No flowers in the Church as you requested. Her entire “queer” family was present at her funeral. Touching interview with the writer’s mother: “she told me ‘I’m getting better’, now I feel a lump in my heart”



Photogallery – Farewell to Michela Murgia, crowds and tears at the Church of the Artists



I funerals of the writer Michelle Murgia, passed away on Thursday at the age of 51were celebrated in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Montesanto in Rome, the Church of artists. Inside the Church, no flowers, according to the provisions of the writer herself, so much so that the wreaths sent by the authorities remained outside in the churchyard. The only composition present near the coffin was the one chosen and desired by her, with artichoke flowers, lemons, chilli pepper and myrtle. “She did many battles without ever being afraid to show his faith”, said the priest, Fr Walter.

celebrating the function was Don Walter Insero, associate professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University and Chaplain at Rai since 2004. The priest also recently officiated the funerals of Gina Lollobrigida, Gigi Proietti, Andrea Purgatori, Maurizio Costanzo and, in the past, also of Fabrizio Frizzi. “Michela is on the journey towards the Father, not towards nothingness. Michela has fought many battles, I invite you to welcome the testimony of faith she has had in the trial, in the hard suffering she has experienced. Michela has never been afraid to bear witness to his faith,” the priest said.

The applause, the square and the queer family – A very long and warm applause greeted the coffin when it arrived in Piazza del Popolo. About a thousand people gathered in front of the Church, who listened from outside and sang “Bella ciao”. The whole “queer” family, as the Murgia defined it, then attended the funeral, and among others, also his friend Roberto Saviano, the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, Francesca Pascale with her partner Paola Turci.

The memory of Roberto Saviano – Towards the end of the mass, some friends took the floor to express their personal memory of Michela Murgia. Among these Chiara Valerio, Lella Costa and Roberto Saviano. The writer himself said: “Michela took care of public affairs, despite the very harsh attacks she received from the media haters who tried to intimidate her”. Then a personal memory of the last few days: “She never stopped being happy, despite the pain she experienced enormous dignity. She has always been one who has chosen which side to be on, choosing to defend the least, rights. And this for her it was the way to be happy,” concluded Saviano.

Michela Murgia’s mother: “I feel a lump in my heart” Costanza Marongiu, mother of Michela Murgia, spoke to Corriere della Sera also recounting the last months of her life. “I can’t move anymore, I won’t go to the funeral.” Mrs. Costanza had known about the disease for over a year but death came suddenly for her: “Up until the day before, she hid the truth from me. She said to me: I’m getting better. And I believed it. Then a week ago she stopped answering me on phone and I realized he was sick. I feel a lump in my heart that is killing me”.

The last phone call: “I’m leaving” Michela Murgia made the last phone call to the family on Thursday, she spoke to her brother Cristiano (he and his wife Ida will be at the funeral in Rome). “She told him I’m leaving, tell mom to stay calm and not cry”, said Mrs. Costanza, “I didn’t cry, but it’s even worse this way”.

“Children are born with wings and then fly away” Michela Murgia’s mother remembers her as a strong, courageous girl who knew how to admit her mistakes: “She followed her dreams: she wanted the Orient Express and she got it, she wanted to go to America and she got it. In some ways I had become secondary: she was in a hurry to do things she had never been able to do before”. The last time mother and daughter saw each other in person was in September 2022, but Costanza is not sorry: “Children are born with wings and then fly away, no mother has the right to stop them”. One week they spoke to each other: “She told me she was fine, that she was serene. And that she’d rather move to her house, die at home and not in the hospital. And why are you telling me this?, I asked. And she: mom you know, it can happen at any time. Well, for me Michela hasn’t gone away: she’s still here”.

The testament of the Murgia: also assigned the clothes “He chose to make his will and for months we have worked to protect his queer family. We have done it together and always publicly as a political battle”, said the Bolognese lawyer and close friend, Cathy La Torre, known on the newspaper Leggo. social with the name “Lawyer”. “Michela has shown us that protecting non-traditional forms of relationships which are nonetheless families is today an urgent political battle and, for my part, also a fundamental legal battle. She made her will and arranged everything to protect a family that the State did not protection”. The house should go to the “soul children” of Michela Murgia, namely Raphael Luis, Francesco Leone, Riccardo Turrisi and Alessandro Giammei. Also to Giammei, who teaches at Yale University, Michela’s writings should go, some of which will be published posthumously. In an interview released months ago, Murgia had also added other details: “My whole wardrobe goes to Chiara Tagliaferri, who will distribute it according to her choices. Patrizia Renzi will have the wealth of jewels and costume jewellery, thirty kilos of accumulated junk “.

