High-quality weather service helps Xiamen Airlines develop

Xiamen DailyNews (Reporter Zhu Daoheng, Correspondent Tang Junlin, Lin Mindan) Yesterday, the Municipal Meteorological Bureau signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Civil Aviation Xiamen Air Traffic Management Station and Xiamen Airlines Co., Ltd. Relevant persons in charge of the Civil Aviation Xiamen Regulatory Bureau attended the witness.

In accordance with the principle of “resource sharing, complementary advantages, common development, and serving the society”, the three parties agreed to give full play to their respective advantages and further deepen the strategy of aviation meteorology by establishing a cooperation mechanism for regular communication, business exchanges, implementation of financial and policy support, and strengthening publicity work Cooperation to jointly promote the high-quality development of Xiamen’s civil aviation industry and meteorological industry.

The agreement clarifies that the three parties will jointly strengthen the construction of the aviation meteorological observation system, jointly promote the sharing and application of aviation meteorological data, jointly establish an early warning service mechanism, jointly enhance the technological innovation capabilities of aviation meteorology, jointly carry out the evaluation of the benefits of aviation meteorological services, and jointly strengthen the work of artificial weather modification. Strategic cooperation has been achieved in six aspects including service guarantee.

Zhang Changan, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Meteorological Bureau, said that the Municipal Meteorological Bureau has been committed to providing high-quality meteorological services, actively seeking the combination of meteorological services and aviation industry production development, safe operation, etc., to provide Xiamen with “five centers and one base” Construction, “Silk Road Flying”, and the construction of an international aviation hub provide a strong guarantee. This signing will promote in-depth exchanges and cooperation among the three parties, promote the high-quality coordinated development of Xiamen Aviation Meteorology, and contribute to Xiamen’s economic and social development.