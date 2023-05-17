Higher tariffs are intended to put a stop to fraudsters

With the new taxes on cheap goods, the Commission under its President Ursula von der Leyen says it wants to put a stop to “fraudsters”. In up to 65 percent of packages destined for the EU, the sender underestimated the value of the goods in order to avoid import duties, the agency said.

The new higher-level EU customs authority is intended to better coordinate the activities of the national authorities. In addition, the processes are to be digitized so that data is available everywhere more quickly. Artificial intelligence will also be used. This is how von der Leyen’s promise to reduce bureaucratic regulations by 25 percent will be implemented, it said.

Trade chairman Rainer Trefelik welcomed the plans of the EU Commission. “The abolition of this 150-euro duty-free limit from 2028 will be an important step towards fair competitive conditions for domestic retailers.” In order to curb the problem of under-declaring the value of goods, an “efficient” customs authority with sufficient staff is now needed, according to Trefelik.

The EU Commission expects the reform to generate additional customs revenue of around one billion euros a year. Customs duties are part of the EU’s own resources.

Next, the European Parliament and the member states will discuss the plans.

