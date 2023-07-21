Hiring digital talent abroad

SHORTAGE of talent available to meet the growing demand in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector is of great concern to industry players. According to the World Economic Forum, it is estimated that only about 33% of required digital skills are covered, further highlighting the existing gap.

Colombia is also facing this challenge, experiencing a lack of professionals trained in the digital field. Taking this new context into account, Airtm, the most connected digital dollar account globally, developed a new product focused on international payroll payments seeking to meet the needs of the new labor market.

Ruben Galindo, CEO of Airtm, says that: “Our purpose has been to connect local talent with the global market. During these last years we understood that most digital entrepreneurs develop activities for companies that seek diversity of talent around the world. So we saw an opportunity to partner with companies to help them make their massive payroll payments.”

This solution has access to 400 payment methods with a presence in more than 190 countries, through local banks, digital wallets, cryptocurrencies and cash withdrawal. Likewise, it allows offering speedy transactions thanks to connections with other payment methods and P2P. The latter refers to a safe and efficient way of acquiring digital dollars through the Airtm ATM network, which are verified users in charge of completing transactions.

Taking into account the advantages of this product, the platform presents the benefits of hiring an international payroll and accessing a diverse and qualified talent in different parts of the world, thus taking advantage of the skills of professionals from different cultures.