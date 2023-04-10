Home News His cousin stabs him for money problems – Diario La Hora
His cousin stabs him for money problems – Diario La Hora

His cousin stabs him for money problems

PLACE. In the building, the wounded man was found lying on the ground with sharp wounds on his body.

And man was injured with a sharp weapon in the middle of a fight registered in a house located on Maurice Ravel and Manuel de Falla streets, Techo Propio sector, south of Ambato.

The cause would be one of his relatives. The event was known on the night of Saturday, April 8, 2023. ECU 911 raised the request for help and police officers from the Huachi Belén Mobile went to the site described above.

The facts

When the uniformed officers arrived, they entered a 32-year-old man with bleeding wounds on his body.

The citizen’s sister said that shortly before, the victim was drinking liquor with one of his cousins 23 years old.

Apparently, a lawsuit broke out between them over money issues, for which they began to insult each other, among the screams the fight became tense until the suspect took a knife with which he injured his cousin.

DATO
Tanto el implicado como el afectado habrían estado libando antes de la gresca.

Procedure

An ambulance was called. Paramedics from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) treated the victim, stabilized him and later took him to the General Teaching Hospital of Ambato.

Once in the emergency area, the doctors determined that the subject presented cutting wounds to the face, one of his arms and the thorax. None of the injuries compromised his life, but he was left for observation at the health home.

The cause of the event left the victim to their fate after the attack, however, the person involved He was captured by the gendarmes and taken to the Transitory Assurance Unit of the Ambato Community Surveillance Unit (UVC).

This Sunday, April 9, 2023, the man was placed under the orders of a Judge of Criminal Guarantees for the attack. (MAG)

