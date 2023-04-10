Home Health immigrants in healthcare
Health

immigrants in healthcare

by admin

High proportion in non-medical health professions

Two-thirds of the 593,000 non-physician foreign health workers are from Europe, the vast majority of them from the east or south-east of the continent. Poland is in first place, followed at some distance by Turkey and the Russian Federation. The breakdown into the various job descriptions shows that the proportion of immigrants in geriatric care is particularly high at 23 percent. A total of 140,000 employees with a migration background work in geriatric care. 127,000 workers with a migration background are employed in healthcare and nursing.

By the Federal Government Recognition Act of 2012 Foreign skilled workers have the right to have their professional qualifications compared and recognized with the corresponding German ones. Native speakers can also help to overcome language barriers and thus further improve migrants’ access to healthcare.

With the Asylum Procedure Acceleration Act, the federal government has regulated that asylum seekers with medical training can support doctors in the care in refugee facilities, for example with their language skills. You are then not working as a doctor yourself, but alongside the doctor.

See also  Let AI build its own "GTA 5"!Although only one car can be controlled... | PC | NOW电玩

You may also like

30 years expert council

fourth place at the World Cup, the bronze...

Ilary Blasi with Bastian and his children in...

Milan, newborn abandoned in the cradle for life...

Uranus and its rings as you’ve never seen...

Two years, more than 10 laws, one goal

Friends, Maria De Filippi silences Raimondo Todaro: «What...

New regulations in 2016 in the field of...

Amazon Deals: 55-inch Panasonic 4K OLED smart TV...

Moderna, by 2030 the first vaccines against cancer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy