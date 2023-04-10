Home News Taiwan denounces incursion of 70 Chinese fighters into airspace
News

Taiwan denounces incursion of 70 Chinese fighters into airspace

by admin
Taiwan denounces incursion of 70 Chinese fighters into airspace

The Taiwan Air Force Command has denounced this Monday that 70 combat planes and eleven Chinese Army ships have approached its air and sea space, as they have been doing repeatedly in recent days in a series of maneuvers. military.

Specifically, 35 of the Chinese fighters would have entered the air defense identification zone in southwest Taiwan, as detailed by the country’s Ministry of Defense in a message on the social network Twitter.

In response, Taiwan has monitored the situation and has assigned Air Force aircraft, Navy vessels and ground-based missile systems.

The escalation of tensions in the region began with the trip to the island of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in August of last year. However, these activities take place after the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing Wen, has traveled to America, where she has finally met in California with the current speaker of the Lower House, Kevin McCarthy, despite threats from Beijing. .

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the territory under its sovereignty. The Chinese government’s fundamental policy towards Taiwan has so far been one of peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle.

See also  Beijing Winter Olympics awards clothing exposed netizens: my mother doesn't want to wear it | Award ceremony | Award tray | Diplomatic boycott

You may also like

Earthquake is registered on the border of Ecuador...

Remains found in Pueblo Bello would be of...

Changes in Baku: the new Sprint Race —...

Commerce in Guamote decreases due to Holy Week...

Types of plants that will make your home...

FILM COMPANY 1 AWARD – On 12 and...

His cousin stabs him for money problems –...

NFT Tickets Are the Future of Events From...

A young man from Multan reached Saudi Arabia...

Dismantled “family clan” that was dedicated to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy