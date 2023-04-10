The Taiwan Air Force Command has denounced this Monday that 70 combat planes and eleven Chinese Army ships have approached its air and sea space, as they have been doing repeatedly in recent days in a series of maneuvers. military.

Specifically, 35 of the Chinese fighters would have entered the air defense identification zone in southwest Taiwan, as detailed by the country’s Ministry of Defense in a message on the social network Twitter.

In response, Taiwan has monitored the situation and has assigned Air Force aircraft, Navy vessels and ground-based missile systems.

The escalation of tensions in the region began with the trip to the island of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in August of last year. However, these activities take place after the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing Wen, has traveled to America, where she has finally met in California with the current speaker of the Lower House, Kevin McCarthy, despite threats from Beijing. .

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the territory under its sovereignty. The Chinese government’s fundamental policy towards Taiwan has so far been one of peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle.