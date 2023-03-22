Home News His lifeless body was found in the middle of the street – Current News
His lifeless body was found in the middle of the street – Current News

His lifeless body was found in the middle of the street

Olay, It happened next to the closed market place in the Saray Mahallesi of the district. According to the information received, citizens who saw a person lying motionless on the ground reported the situation to the health and police teams. The teams who came to the scene determined that the person lying on the ground died and his name was Durali Küçükcilasun.

After the investigation by the Public Prosecutor, the dead body of the person was taken to the Silifke State Hospital morgue to determine the exact cause of death.

Olayinvestigation is ongoing.

