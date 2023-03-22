Just in time for spring, you can affordably clean your bike using common cleaning methods. You can make the otherwise tiresome cleaning work easier, since certain home remedies and inexpensive cleaning tools can be used for this without any problems. This saves you time and you don’t have to spend the whole morning cleaning with cold water outside. If your bike also gets dirty more often, the regular purchase of suitable cleaning products can become expensive. Here are some ideas for clever hacks and effective ways you can try it instead.

When should you clean your own bike?

The bike frame and other parts can be damaged by last season’s dirt. Therefore, it makes sense to remove the accumulated dirt in a timely manner. If your bike often gets wet and dirty, it is of course advisable to clean it after every bike ride. However, if you leave the part for the mud and dust to dry off, rinsing with or without a pressure washer can actually damage components like bearings and other areas. So try to focus on critical areas like the drive train and give them a thorough clean. By doing this as often as possible, you can avoid spraying the bike with a hose or other powerful cleaning device every day.

Additionally, most bike-specific cleaning products these days don’t come cheap. However, many of these differ little from some generic alternatives. An example of this is mineral spirits, which you can find at hardware stores. The stuff is great for degreasing components like bike chains, while isopropyl alcohol is great for cleaning brake rotors.

WD40 is also good for breaking down unwanted grease and oils, and dish soap is fine for general bike cleaning. A tip for finding branded products is to find lower prices and value packs in the automotive market. The same applies to suitable cleaning tools such as brushes, cleaning cloths and sponges. Otherwise, you can use the following tricks and home remedies.

Can you clean a bike in the bathtub?

You can use common bathroom cleaners to clean your bike in the tub. However, you may need to remove the front tire to put the whole thing in and give it a really good lather with a gentle detergent. Also use a soft bristled brush or kitchen sponge to avoid damaging the surface. Then leave the stuff on for a few minutes and give the bike a good shower rinse. After that, take a rag or older towel to polish it and don’t forget to grease the bike chain in time.

Use oven cleaner and occasionally clean the bike with it

Another cheap option is to use cleaning products for household appliances when cleaning bicycles. Simply spray it gently onto the bike frame and let it soak again before wiping away the residue with cleaning cloths and drying the part. However, this is a cleaning method that should not be used too often, as such products are aggressive and can damage the coating. Therefore, try to use this trick only in emergencies.

Use old socks to polish

To keep your hands clean while cleaning your bike, you can simply put on old merino wool or terry cloth socks and buff any bike parts with them. This is a clever option that not only makes the cleaning process easier, but also protects the bike’s paintwork. You can also spray the socks with any of the cleaning products mentioned above while using this hack.

Use flour as a polishing agent and clean a slightly dirty bike

This is an equally affordable option to use an alternative product when cleaning bikes. In addition, flour as a foodstuff is also suitable for polishing certain surfaces and you can use it to treat the spokes of your bicycle with care. To ensure that the cleaning process runs smoothly, it is best to use a very lightly dampened cloth. Simply sprinkle some flour on it and use it to clean lightly soiled areas on your bike frame or polish the spokes.

Treat rusted parts with lemon juice

It’s seldom possible to keep a bike rust-free, especially if it has to spend all winter outside or in a damp basement. However, instead of using conventional rust removers against it, the juice of a lemon can help you with this. Simply cut the citrus fruit in half and use it to treat the affected areas on the steering wheel, bike frame, chain or spokes.

Again, you could use socks on your hands to prevent rust, not forgetting the bike chain oil after polishing. Try the cleaning methods above to restore your favorite bike to its former glory in an inexpensive way.