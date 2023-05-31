Hisarcıklıoğlu reassures TOBB – Economy News

Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu was re-elected as its chairman.

In the election held at the 79th General Assembly at TOBB University of Economics and Technology, Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu became TOBB President for 4 years.

The new TOBB Board of Directors consists of:

Ali Kopuz (Istanbul Commodity Exchange President), Selçuk Öztürk (Konya Chamber of Commerce President), Salih Zeki Murzioğlu (Samsun Chamber of Commerce and Industry President), Tamer Kıran (IMEAK Chamber of Shipping President), Faik Yavuz (Ankara Commodity Exchange President), Cengiz Günay (Tekirdağ Chamber of Commerce and Industry President), Zeki Kıvanç (Adana Chamber of Industry President), Engin Yeşil (Diyarbakır Commodity Exchange President), Hakan Ülken (Aydın Chamber of Commerce President), Şaban Aziz Karahmehmetoğlu (Rize Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mehmet Büyüksimitçi (Chairman of Kayseri Chamber of Industry), Mustafa Cihat Lokmanoğlu (President of Mersin Chamber of Shipping), İbrahim Burkay (President of Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry)Seyit Ardıç (Ankara Chamber of Industry President), Şekib Avdagiç (Istanbul Chamber of Commerce President), Işınsu Kestelli (Izmir Commodity Exchange President), Ali Çandır (Antalya Commodity Exchange President), Ender Yorgancılar (Aegean Region Chamber of Industry President), Mehmet Tuncay Yıldırım (President of Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce) and Saim Özakalın (President of Erzurum Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

