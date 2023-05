With two games tomorrow, the fourth date of the home runs of the B Tournament will be complemented. At 4 in the afternoon, Patriotas will host Cúcuta Deportivo and at the same time, Valledupar will host Cortuluá.

The group is led by the Cucuteños with five units, the same score as the Valduparenses. For their part, those from Tunja are third with three units and the Valle del Cauca team closes fourth with one point.