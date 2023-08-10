Historic Town in Maui Burned to Ground as Wildfire Ravages Island

Wildfire Sweeps Through Historic Town in Maui, Hawaii

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA – A devastating wildfire tore through the central part of the Hawaiian island of Maui on Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ashes and forcing residents to leap into the sea to escape the relentless flames. Tragically, at least six people lost their lives, dozens sustained injuries, and a staggering 271 structures were either damaged or completely destroyed.

The ferocious blaze continued to rage on Wednesday afternoon, further fueled by powerful winds from Hurricane Dora passing south of the Hawaiian Islands. Authorities fear that the death toll may rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, expressing his profound grief, stated, “This is an extremely grim day. The gravity of losing lives is a tragedy. As we mourn their deaths and stand with their families, we offer our prayers during this inconsolable time.”

As the winds gradually subsided, aircraft were able to resume flights, providing pilots with a clear view of the widespread devastation. The US Civil Air Patrol and the Maui Fire Department conducted aerial surveys over the coastal town of Lahaina, revealing the full extent of the destruction, according to Maui County spokeswoman Mahina Martin.

Aerial footage captured entire blocks of homes and businesses leveled in Lahaina, including the iconic Front Street, renowned for its vibrant shopping and dining scene. The boardwalk was littered with smoldering debris, charred boats dotted the bay, and a thick blanket of gray smoke shrouded the remnants of scorched trees.

Richard Olsten, a helicopter pilot for a local tour company, expressed his dismay, saying, “It’s horrendous. I’ve flown here for 52 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it. The other pilots onboard, the mechanics, and I were all in tears.”

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke emphasized the severity of the situation and urged travelers to steer clear of the area. “This is not a safe place,” he warned.

In response to the crisis, Maui officials requested visitors to evacuate Lahaina, implementing a “mass bus evacuation” to transport people directly to the airport. Unfortunately, West Maui remains without landline or cell phone service and power, adding to the challenges faced by the community.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, experts believe a combination of high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation likely contributed to its rapid spread. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, assistant general for the Hawaii State Department of Defense, noted that climate change also increases the likelihood of more extreme weather events.

Sinco Kelleher reported from Honolulu, while Weber reported from Los Angeles. Beatrice Dupuy from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

