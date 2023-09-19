Historical! Ana del Castillo, nominated for Best New Artist at Latin Grammy

The vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo was nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at the Latin Grammys. This is the first time that an artist from this musical genre appears in this category.

Read also: Ana del Castillo went out in a thong to give a concert in Barranquilla

The announcement was made by the singer Ángela Álvarez, winner of this award in 2022. Ana del Castillo competes for the gramophone with Borja, Conexión Divina, Natasha Falcao, Gale, Paola Guanche and Joaquina.

After learning of the nomination, ‘The sexy bomb of vallenato’ spoke out through her social networks. “Jesus Christ of glory. Thank you father Celestial”, he wrote on his Instagram account.

Artists competing in this category can be of any age and one of the requirements to participate is to have recorded an album or at least five singles.

BEST CUMBIA/VALLENATO ALBUM

However, this is not Ana del Castillo’s only nomination. The interpreter of ‘La cachera’ also competes for the gramophone in the category ‘Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album’ with his album ‘El favor de Dios’ released in 2022.

Don’t stop reading: The album with which Silvestre Dangond congratulated Poncho Zuleta on his birthday

The list also includes Silvestre Dangon with ‘Leandro Diaz Special’, Los Ángeles Azules with ‘Cumbia del Corazón’, Gregorio Uribe with ‘Hombre Absurdo’ and Carlos Vives with ‘Escalona had never been recorded like this’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

