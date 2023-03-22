Authorities are investigating a new massacre that appeared in the south of Cauca, in which three people were murdered.

This was reported by the Secretary of the Government of Cauca, Diego Aguilar Marín, who confirmed the new massacre in the region, this time it occurred in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Balboa.

The victims, two men and a womanwere killed with firearms shots and appeared on the side of the road that leads from the municipality of Balboa to Argelia, according to Aguilar.

According to Aguilar, the fact appeared on the sidewalk La Primaverato where a commission of the Attorney General’s Office traveled with the accompaniment of the Army to carry out the removal of the corpses.

Researches

It seeks to determine the identity of the deceased, as well as the perpetrators of the accident and if they are related to the dissidences of the FARC and the ELNillegal groups that operate in said area.

Added to these bloody events are those that occurred in the urban area of ​​Balboa, where previously in a commercial establishment located in the municipal seat of that town where an act of violence was reported that left two people dead and one more injured.

another death

On the other hand, the indigenous authorities of northern Cauca denounced the murder of a 22-year-old girl old, member of the Guadualito Reserve, rural area of ​​the municipality of Santander de Quilichao.

As reported by the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca, Cric, the citizen was killed with gunshots and his body found at the entrance to the village of El Palmar.

