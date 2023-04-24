History but the origin of history – Mashriq TV

Multani’s eyes became wet when he looked at the debris left by the cracks of the closed doors of Prahlad’s Danish Kada (known as Prahlad Mandir) with longing eyes. This living symbol of Multan’s glorious history was razed in response to the Babri Masjid. On the side of Danesh Kada Prahalad is the monastery of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria known as Ghos Bahau Haq Multani. Sometimes I think that if Ghos Bahau Haq Multani had no objection to Prahlad settling in the side of Danish Kuda, then what was the objection of those who attacked the history of Multan. The treatment of the Babri Masjid in India by the extremist Hindus has not been appreciated by anyone in India or the world. Unfortunately, in response to this, what happened in Pakistan was not only justified, but such an atmosphere was created that people do not speak out of fear. We were better than the people of Multan, but the people of Lahore organized a protest against the destruction of the Jain temple by an extremist group. Hardly a few hundred pilgrims belonging to Jainism would come to visit the Jain temple. The issue is more about history than the number of pilgrims. The conscious youth of Lahore took up the responsibility of protecting the history by continuously protesting their words. Funds were sanctioned for the construction of Danish Kada Prahlad, where did they go? Why is the construction not done? Has a building been built and given in the name of the temple in any other place? (If so, at least I don’t know) Agree, I visited the ruins inside the closed gate of Danish Kada Pahalad during the Multan Yatra. I will definitely go. It is more coincidental that Mubashir Ali Farooq Advocate and Zubair Farooq were also present this time as usual. These two friends have a special interest in history and we always visit the city every time we meet in Multan every few weeks or months. Earlier, health allowed, peas used to patrol, now they go around in a car and the final destination of the city pilgrimage is Danish Kuda Prahlad. A year ago, when Danesh Kuda Prahlad had presented some objects in these lines, a religious figure of Multan said after salam dua on the telephone, I was surprised that the preacher BBG’s son saw the ruins of a Hindu temple. I was sad. If only BBG was alive, she would have done your best. My mother knew that my Lal was a student of history and she loved Multan Multans and the history of Multan. He also submitted that I do not consider history as Muslim and non-Muslim. We move on but stop for an hour. The student was recalled to the School of Media and Communication of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore for a discussion on national narrative on Wednesday afternoon. I will present his detailed explanation separately. At this time, it was also stated in this dialogue session that those who consider the killer to be the Messiah, the usurper to be the savior, and the attacker to be the hero, do not have a narrative, but they have a new narrative every three to four years. They are galloping behind the mirage of narrative. He also submitted that we have to think how much of the history that is being taught in our schools for seventy-five years in the name of history, that is, the history of the people of this land? The purpose of presenting these points here is only that the people of Multan should think that they could not even handle the debris of their circuitous history in Multan and how much is their share in its history? Be it the threshold of knowledge, a school hall or a gathering of friends, I always say that the first thing the security state does is to deprive the people living within the geographical boundaries of the state of their origin. How many were born in this country who made a conscious effort to connect with the original by rebelling against the curriculum taught for seventy-five years and imposed history? You and I can count them on our fingers. It is unfortunate that we lie even in the matter of partition. What is more unfortunate is that in the discussion session of the School of Media and Communication of UMT, Dr. Bushra Rehman, a well-known teacher of Punjab University, the largest educational institution of Punjab, revealed that Wasif According to Ali Wasif, there are not four but five strands of Sophia, the fifth strand being Pakistaniness. He held back the tears with great difficulty. Keep thinking this is the total knowledge of our PhD level educators. Dr. Sahib’s conversation continued, but the student’s thoughts took him back to Danish Kada Prahalad. Faqir Rahman said in a whisper, Shah in this country, narrative, ideology, position, philosophy, faith and history are made like this, pass or endure. Obviously, what can be done but endure. I have been repeatedly requesting for half a century that freedom of dialogue and expression should be practiced in educational institutions, especially universities, otherwise you will only create clerks and royal rats. Just take a closer look. What crowd are we forced to live in? Let’s talk about history through the knowledge of Danesh Kada Prahlad. This inhabited city with a known history of five to seven thousand years is an example. You stand at the door of Danish Kuda Prahlad and close your eyes. The film of the history of centuries or even millennia will start playing. The hordes of invaders will be seen raiding the city, looting and taking slaves and slaves. Sometimes an enthusiastic assailant will appear to set a part of the city on fire. Whatever happened to Multan and the people of Multan in the past several millennia, the building of Danish Kuda Prahlad stood proudly. The mark of history was the murderers of this building and none were the inhabitants of the same city. Once a few friends got angry at the identification of the killers. A couple of prejudices. We are all like that. It is often said that those who look at history and buildings through the eyes of religion and belief leave nothing but intellectual sterility for future generations. If we want to leave knowledge and humanity as a legacy, then it is necessary to learn to live with our contemporary consciousness. We must refrain from contributing to the perpetuation of the errors of our elders and elders. With a cold heart, we have to think that with this state of affairs and heritage, we will be declared guilty of history and future generations or worthy of pride. 