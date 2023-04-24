the tense cross between the River and Independiente players on the way to the locker room RIVER PLATE The Intransigent

The marker stated that River he beat Independent 2-0, with goals from Esequiel Boat y Miguel Borja. The presence of the latter triggered a clash with Christian Baez once the match is over. To the point that the players invited each other to fight in the locker room. But, they were not the only ones involved, since Solomon Rondon he was also stopped by security officers. What happened?

There are several focal points. Because, on the one hand, Miguel Borja crossed paths with Cristian Báez in the middle of the playing field, and immediately invited to fight with fists in the locker room. The origin of this crossing of words was due to something that happened in the match that took place in the Professional League 2022. Apparently the anger remained over the months. While on one side another episode was taking place.

for the reason that Solomon Rondon was arguing with Joaquin Laso y Balthazar Barcia. Because in the middle of the game he went too hard to put his body and this caused the displacement of the Independiente players. In addition, it must be added that the striker threw a pipe at the wheel while the Monumental was shouting “ole, ole, ole.”

Therefore, the police authorities and private security interceded to raise their spirits. This was maintained until entering the locker room tunnel. Because the experienced Venezuelan player would have been provoked and again the scandal was revived. Although on this occasion, the protagonists did not come face to face thanks to the large number of people who were present.

On the other hand, Enzo Díaz and Enzo Pérez were reprimanded in the middle of the game and sanctioned. Because they reached the fifth yellow card and this causes them to have to stop for a day. Consequently, they will not be available for crossing against Atletico Tucuman next Friday. And if they can be used for the classic before Boca on the date 15.

