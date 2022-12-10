The conditions of an 85-year-old man residing in Udine are very serious, who, on the evening of Friday 9 December, around 9 pm, was hit by a car in via Faedis, in the Municipality of Attimis.

The wounded man was intubated and rushed by ambulance, with the doctor on board, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

For reasons still under investigation by the police, while he was walking along via Faedis, in Racchiuso di Attimis, the man was hit by a car and was thrown several meters before falling to the ground.

The conditions of the wounded immediately appeared very serious to the health workers sent immediately to the scene by the nurses of the Sores operations center in Palmanova.

An ambulance from Tarcento and also the self-medication from the Udine hospital were on site.

The man, an 85-year-old resident of Udine, had just left the La Baita restaurant in via Faedis, hit in Enclosed by a car driven by a 45-year-old man residing in Forgaria nel Friuli. “The gentleman invested had been to dinner with us with his brother – they let us know from the restaurant -. It was just after 9pm and the elderly man was reaching his car to go home. We are very sorry for our client. We hope hope he can recover soon. The man who ran over him is obviously also sorry, who entered the restaurant to call for help because his cell phone did not have a line, which unfortunately often happens in this area. He was shocked and continued to repeat that I have not seen it”.