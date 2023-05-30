Home » Hitman of the MS-13 alias “Dwarf”, is captured in Sonsonate
News

by admin
A hit man who committed dozens of homicides on the orders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) was arrested by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), on Monday afternoon, in the western part of the country. This is Nelson Enrique Santos Ascencio, an MS-13 gunman also known by the alias ‘Dwarf’. This terrorist was […]

