Hitman who participated in the crime of Agustín Intriago transferred to La Roca

the assumption Venezuelan hitman who participated in the mayor crime blanket, Augustine Intriago and the athlete Arianna Estefania ChancayHe was transferred to a maximum security prison in Ecuador.

According to what has been reported, the subject was taken on the night of this Saturday, July 29, 2023, by plane, to the jail the rock in the province of Guayas.

The accused, Jean Carlos Arias Martinezapproximately 30 years old, was hospitalized in Mantaafter being injured by police officers.

The agents responded rifle attack perpetrated by jean carlos arias and at least one other subject who is still a fugitive.

The hitmen fled in a van and the policemen who were guarding the mayor followed them.

Two kilometers later the criminals collided. One hitman was arrested (shot wounded) and it is presumed that the other fled through the undergrowth of the Las Cumbres de Manta sector.

The assassins fired at least six shots into the Mayor Agustin Intriagokilling him with two impacts.

A shot ended the life of an athlete who was next to Intriago, and another shot wounded another woman, who was injured and is recovering satisfactorily.

Arias, last night, before boarding the plane, I was with bulletproof vestdark pants and red shirt.

He is observed barefoot when boarding the plane, before he is transferred to Guayaquil.

In the video, Arias is heard saying “I’m also the Commander” when someone calls him “Mr. Arias batteries.”

At least three agents traveled with the only person arrested for murdering the Mayor Agustin Intriago and the athlete.

The investigation into this attack was declared confidential. It is not known if Jean Carlos Arias has already provided any version of the events.

The detainee woke up on Tuesday, July 25, after being unconscious for two days. There the authorities read him his rights and pretrial detention.

The crime occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, when the mayor was on land expropriated by the municipality in the neighborhood September 15where a park was going to be built.

In that place the project was going to be inaugurated on Monday, July 24.Legacy Throw Blanket“, which included several sewage works for 90 neighborhoods.

