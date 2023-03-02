Home News Hitmen attack in Tame leaves one dead and two injured
A hitman ended the life of a 35-year-old man, in events that occurred in a popular sector of Tame.

The victim was identified as Marlon Eduardo Vargas Mejia, who received several gunshot wounds, and although he was helped by the neighbors, unfortunately he lost his life on the spot.

The mother of the murdered man, identified as Eusilia Mejia, was also injured in the assassination attack and had to be taken to the emergency room, along with her grandson, a two-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Vargas Mejía was affectionately known as “Porre Piña”, and it is unknown if he had threats, a situation that is being investigated by the authorities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

