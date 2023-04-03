Status: 02.04.2023 6:12 p.m A Tiktok video of an alleged party triggered a major police operation in Hamburg. No celebration took place at the specified address, 150 people were sent home.

On the video platform, an unknown person had invited to a party on April 1 in a residential building in Hohenfelde. Late on Saturday, around 150 young people stood in front of the house – but the owners knew nothing about it. According to a police spokesman, the first guests who did not find a party at the address given notified the police. The officials contacted the alleged organizer and learned that no celebration was planned.

Seven patrol cars in action

The police used seven patrol cars to send the 150 people away again. It is unclear who is behind the video. However, the police are checking whether the costs of the operation can be charged to the person or persons unknown.