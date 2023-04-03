Home News Hohenfelde: Police operation after Tiktok video | > – News
News

Hohenfelde: Police operation after Tiktok video | > – News

by admin
Hohenfelde: Police operation after Tiktok video | > – News

Status: 02.04.2023 6:12 p.m

A Tiktok video of an alleged party triggered a major police operation in Hamburg. No celebration took place at the specified address, 150 people were sent home.

On the video platform, an unknown person had invited to a party on April 1 in a residential building in Hohenfelde. Late on Saturday, around 150 young people stood in front of the house – but the owners knew nothing about it. According to a police spokesman, the first guests who did not find a party at the address given notified the police. The officials contacted the alleged organizer and learned that no celebration was planned.

Seven patrol cars in action

The police used seven patrol cars to send the 150 people away again. It is unclear who is behind the video. However, the police are checking whether the costs of the operation can be charged to the person or persons unknown.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | 04/02/2023 | 6:00 p.m

See also  Squid Game phenomenology: why we like it and what the Minotaur has to do with it

You may also like

The 9th China (Hebi) Cherry Blossom Culture Festival...

Roof truss fire in Apen: several houses evacuated...

He is already the club record holder at...

BEAUTIFUL REFLECTION

TechTicker: New Piega smart speakers, Yamaha Bluetooth boxes,...

Palm Sunday: know the meaning behind the palm...

Activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano continues...

The construction of Xiong’an New District is steadily...

“This is political romance” – Discussion about Peter...

They arrest the person responsible for burning an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy