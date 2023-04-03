The best scorer in the league, Jakub Řezníček, sent the guests into the lead, but the home team turned the score around in the 20th to 24th minute thanks to Ladislav Krejčí Jr. and Jan Kuchta. Tomáš Wiesner added after the break. Sparta won the eighth game in a row at home in the league and was the only one not to lose in the spring. In addition, she was in perfect tune for Wednesday’s domestic cup semi-final with České Budějovice.

Czech representative Krejčí was not missing from the lineup of Praguers, who missed Monday’s qualifying match for the European Championship in Moldova due to health problems. 17,266 spectators came to the almost full Letná. After several months of boycott, Sparta was also supported by the “boiler”.

Ladislav Krejčí was among the scorers against Brno.

In the ninth minute, the home midfielder Wiesner ran into the goal for Zelený’s center, but in an advantageous position, not being attacked by anyone, he did not finish ideally. Sparta pushed the visitors, but paradoxically Zbrojovka opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Falta crossed into the box and Řezníček beat Kovář with a volley from the edge of the small box.

The 34-year-old striker, who was briefly in Sparta, improved his scoring maximum in one season with his 17th goal in the top league and leads the Gunners table by four hits ahead of the famous Van Buren. Řezníček needs four hits to enter the League Gunners’ Club, he is currently at number 96.

Letenští responded in less than three minutes when Krejčí headed Kairinen’s corner to the far post. The captain of Prague recorded his seventh goal in the league season, in the October duel in Brno he even made it twice in a 4:0 win. The Zbrojovka student did not celebrate the goal out of respect for his former team.

Jakub Řezníček opened the scoring account of Sparta's duel against Brno.

In the next four minutes, the home team completed the turnaround. Sörensen found Kuchta in front of the goal with a precise cross and the Czech representative scored the 10th goal in the year of the top competition.

The attractive spectacle continued. The visitors almost responded quickly, but Alli hit the post after Sörensen’s error. In the 39th minute, the Spartans found themselves close to a third goal. However, Čvančara did not direct Kucht’s pass into the net in the slide, after confusion during the kick-off, the ball crossed the goal line, but the visiting defender Hrabina hit Čvančara’s hand, and the goal was therefore disallowed.

Sparta got four minutes after the break. Krejčí crossed into the box and Wiesner made no mistake with his header at the back post. The home midfielder scored for the second round in a row and for the third time in the league season. Prague scored at least three goals in the seventh of the last eight rounds.

Tomáš Wiesner during the duel against Brno.

After almost an hour of play, Ševčík could have cut down, but Kovář caught him. Čvančar, on the other hand, finished wide.

Sparta beat Brno in the league for the fourth time in a row with a score of 17:3. Zbrojovka did not win away from home in the top competition for the seventh time in a row.