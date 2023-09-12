Home » Hohhot Bus Company Carries Over Half a Million Passengers during China-Mongolia Expo
News

Hohhot Bus Company Carries Over Half a Million Passengers during China-Mongolia Expo

by admin

China-Mongolia Expo Sees Over Half a Million Passengers Transported by Buses

Hohhot Bus Company successfully transported a staggering 536,042 passengers during the 4th China-Mongolia Expo, held in Hohhot from September 6 to September 10. To cater to the influx of visitors, the bus company introduced a special free line dedicated to the expo, ensuring smooth transportation for attendees.

During the exhibition, Hohhot Bus Company added five dedicated bus lines and one ferry line, all of which were free of charge. These services connected the urban area to the Chilechuan venue, a key location for the expo. Additionally, the bus company increased the number of buses operating on Route 103, further facilitating the transportation of attendees.

The specially designated expo lines deployed 140 regular vehicles and five emergency support vehicles every day. To prevent overcrowding and delays, transfer points were strategically set up, allowing for smooth transitions between different bus lines. The bus company paid close attention to the passenger flow and riding conditions of the on-site audience, ensuring that motorized and emergency vehicles were being well-utilized. Vehicles were dispatched systematically in stages to prevent spectators from getting stranded.

To ensure the safety and convenience of the passengers, drivers with substantial driving experience and exceptional driving skills were selected to operate the buses. Similarly, vehicles in good condition were chosen for the expo transportation. Prior to the expo, drivers received comprehensive education and training on route directions, safe driving practices, and passenger precautions. This preparation enabled drivers to offer a steady and cautious driving experience, regulating the entry and exit of passengers at stations.

See also  Financial morning train 丨 In January 2023, the country will absorb 127.69 billion yuan of foreign capital, an increase of 14.5% year-on-year - Xinhua English.news.cn

The efforts put forth by Hohhot Bus Company allowed attendees of the China-Mongolia Expo to experience a safe and convenient travel environment.

The successful transportation of over half a million passengers highlights the effective planning and execution carried out by the bus company, ensuring the smooth operation of the expo.

Editor: Wen Huijuan

You may also like

Long Covid: Lauterbach wants 60 million euros extra

Lubumbashi: more than 20 children suffering from heart...

Massachusetts and Rhode Island Hit by Devastating Floods,...

In Yopal, a public recognition hearing for ‘false...

War of aggression against Ukraine – Russia reports...

The TV show is looking for a wasp...

Woman Struck by Lightning and Survives Heart Attack...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, September 12,...

Pengjiang District Holds Mobilization Meeting for Fifth National...

These are the tricks Russia uses to recruit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy