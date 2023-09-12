Pope Francis Calls for Workers’ Safety and Warns Against ‘Care Washing’

Pope Francis Stresses the Importance of Worker Safety and Criticizes “Care Washing”

In a recent meeting with members of Italy’s National Association of Workers with Disabilities Injured at Work (ANMIL), Pope Francis once again advocated for the safety and well-being of workers. The Pope addressed the issue of workplace accidents and expressed his concerns about the dehumanization of work and the phenomenon of “care washing”. The meeting, which took place on September 11, commemorated the 80th anniversary of ANMIL’s establishment.

Despite advancements in technology, workplace injuries continue to occur, and Pope Francis expressed his sadness over the ongoing tragedies. He emphasized that work should not be treated as a mere competition for profit, but rather as a means for individuals to serve society and realize their full potential. The Pope remarked, “When the goal of work is no longer people, but productivity, the tragedy will begin. People become production machines.”

Pope Francis highlighted education as a critical factor in preventing workplace accidents. He stressed the importance of safety in the workplace, comparing it to the air we breathe. The Pope urged workers, employers, and society as a whole to prioritize education and cultivate an environment that values the well-being of employees.

Referring to the parable of the Good Samaritan, the Pope warned against indifference towards workplace accidents. He denounced the worship of market idols and called for a compassionate response to those who have suffered injuries. The Pope stated, “Casualties and workplace accidents are a catastrophe that impoverishes society and affects everyone.”

Quoting St. Paul the Apostle, Pope Francis emphasized the need to care for the human body and glorify God through such care. He cautioned against requiring excessive working hours for the sake of greater profits and disregarding insurance and safety requirements. The Pope stressed that life should never be traded for any reason, and workers should not be treated as machine parts.

Additionally, the Pope addressed the issue of “care washing,” where individuals use philanthropic acts to cleanse their consciences. He criticized those who prioritize public image over genuine care for others and neglect the well-being of living people.

Pope Francis entrusted disabled workers to St. Joseph the Great, the patron saint of workers. He emphasized that the disabled and those who are unable to work are valuable members of the social community and any harm to them damages the entire social structure.

The Pope’s meeting with ANMIL shed light on the urgent need for improved worker safety and the elimination of care washing practices. His words serve as a reminder that treating workers as humans, not machines, should be paramount in any work environment.

