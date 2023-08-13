Home » Holetschek criticizes the demand for increased deductibles in health insurance
Munich: Bavaria’s Minister of Health, Holetschek, has criticized the initiative by the CDU member of the Bundestag, Sorge, to increase the deductible for those with health insurance. Holetschek explained that the financial situation of the statutory health insurance companies was difficult. But he cannot understand why, in times of high inflation and rising energy costs, someone is demanding even more personal contributions and co-payments from the insured. Sorge, health policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, had told the editorial network Germany that the widespread flat-rate mentality in statutory health insurance had to be ended. Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach dismissed Sorge’s initiative as “unethical”. He complained that medicine was too economical and emphasized that the federal government was in the process of changing this. ( BR24 radio news 13.08.2023 19:00)

