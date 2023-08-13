Human Longevity: Discovered How Anyone Can Extend Their Life Without Efforts and Sacrifices | Just a small goal a day and you will be happy

Increasing health with walking – www.iPaddisti.it

Today’s world has an increasingly frenetic pace, so much so that most people forget how important it is to carry out a minimum of daily physical activity.

However, a recent study has made it clear how even just a pleasant walk has a significant impact on everyday life and on lowering the risk of mortality. Here’s what was discovered.

The study in question was published in theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology and confirmed that a simple and apparently trivial activity is instead a true elixir of youth as it has a extremely positive result on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and on the reduction of the risk of mortality linked to various diseases.

To arrive at this confirmation have been involved over 277 thousand individuals and the lifestyles, diseases and physical activity of each individual were examined. According to the researchers, 5,000 steps would be enough to reduce the 15% mortality risk and just 2,400 steps a day to start preventing cardiovascular disease (7%).

The professor Mauro Pepi, director of the Clinical Area of ​​the Monzino IRCCS Cardiological Center in Milan is one of the main supporters of this scientific discovery as he states that the increase inphysical activity is essential to significantly improve health and to reduce the risk of early death, provided that the activity is carried out consistently over time.

How much to walk to prevent the risk of disease

Although the study highlighted a minimum of steps to take on a daily basis, it is important to make the results of physical activity visible associate the right amount of steps to your physical condition and age. In fact, individual health conditions and the age range are elements that should never be forgotten.

How much to walk every day – www.iPaddisti.it (Source: freepk)

If the elderly can reduce the steps in the band 6.000 e 10.000the young people considered fittest will have to exceed the daily 7.000 – 13.000 steps to obtain all the benefits that are not limited only to the heart, but extend to the whole body, cHelping to maintain a healthy weight, improve circulation and boost the immune system.

Thanks to studies such as this one, it can be clarified once and for all that walking is not only good for the spirit, allowing one to detach from technology and thoughts, but rather they allow to live longer also maintaining, over the years, an excellent state of health.

