Holgado, victory comes in the sprint at Mugello

Only 51 thousandths of a second allow the classification leader to beat his box mate Oncu in a truly photo-finish finale!
Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) in the last meters of the Moto3™ race valid for the Italian Grand Prix gives itself a great success: al Mugello in the sprint he burns his teammate Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) while the podium is completed by Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) who arrives just 0.56s behind the winner.
A few moments before the start the motorbike of Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) presents a small problem on the grid and therefore the rider from Ascoli is forced to start from the pitlane. Excellent start for the poleman Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) ahead Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) e Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing). In the leading group is also present David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team).
Moreira serves his penalty
Many have to serve the penalties imposed on them for what they committed on Friday and Saturday, starting from the back of the grid and also with Long Lap Penalties: Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) is among them and in just two laps he is already in the top nine. Falls for Philip Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) e Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP). On the ground it also ends Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) mentre Vincent Perez (BOE Motorsports) has to retire due to technical problems.
Behind the best we find Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Racing Team), Taiyo Furusato (Honda TeamAsia), Ryusei Yamanaka (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Moreira. The Turk tries to stretch but without success and therefore five are playing for victory.
With five laps to go, Oncu took a half second lead but was soon passed by the Japanese and Holgado. Everything was decided on the last lap: after a contact between Öncü and Masià, the Turkish rider attacked and overtook Holgado who, however, made the most of the slipstream on the finish line and went on to win by just 51 thousandths of a second.
Fourth place for Alonso in front of Masià. Sixth place for Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) che precede Moreira, Riccardo Rossi, Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) e Kaito Toba (SIC58 Racing Team). Iván Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) signs a good comeback and finishes 11th from the 25th box.
These are the top ten from the cadet class race at Mugello:
1. Daniel Holgado – (Red Bull KTM Tech 3)
2. Sea Pioneer – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 0.051
3. Ayumu Sasaki – (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – + 0.056
4. David Alonso – (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – + 0.172
5. Jaume Masia – (Leopard Racing) – + 0.487
6. Collin Veijer – (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – + 13.321
7. Diogo Moreira – (MT Helmets – MSI) – + 13.332
8. Riccardo Rossi – (SIC58 Racing Team) – + 13.360
9. Stefano Nepa – (Angeluss MTA Team) – + 13.429
10. Kaito Toba – (SIC58 Racing Team) – + 13.460