Holiday season at the Bogota Planetarium

In this holiday season, the Bogotá Planetarium has prepared a series of activities for the enjoyment of all Bogotanos and travelers who are in the city.

There will be courses for children, youth and adults, workshops, laser projections by musical bands, live shows under the stars, a multimedia exhibition on the country’s primates, talks on astronomy and space sciences and, of course, the Living Universe route.

The break begins with the commemoration of World Oceans Day, which will be held at the Planetarium from June 8 to 11 for free. The schedule will be shared soon. Throughout the month there will be four editions of the Live Show under the Stars, a meeting to tour the stars and constellations with projections of the night sky using La Hormiga, the traditional optical-mechanical projector of the Planetarium. These sessions will be on June 6, 14, 20 and 28. Free entry until complete seats.

The Quynza Planetarium Mission will be in the town of Suba on June 11 and 18 with free activities such as telescope observation, workshops, talks, and projections at the Mobile Planetarium. On June 11 it will land at Tribu Art, located at Carrera 52 # 107-25, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, and on June 18 at the Centro Felicidad Fontanar del Río, located at Calle 145 # 138A- 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You can also enjoy the laser projections of bands like AC/DC, Soda Stereo, Gorillaz, Coldplay, The Beatles, Queen, Michael Jackson, Cerati, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Leyendas del Rock, and for the whole family, Music Fantasy. The days and times of these light shows that flash to the rhythm of the music can be found on the Planetarium page.

In the same way, a series of paid workshops and courses is planned for those who seek to deepen their knowledge of telescopes and astronomy, or for children to enjoy science during their vacations.

Continuing with the programming, on June 17 the workshop “Bring your Telescope” will be held, so that people can learn to assemble, care for, and use their astronomical observation equipment, such as telescopes and binoculars.

From June 27 to 30, the Children’s Holidays with “Astrobiology, Life and the Living” will take place at the Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Theater, where girls and boys will be able to learn about life in the universe. The course “A first trip through the universe, introduction to astronomy for young people and adults” will also be taking place from June 27 to July 1.

There will also be “Saving Primates”, an immersive multimedia exhibition on primates and biodiversity in Colombia. This meeting will be every day from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Similarly, in the month of June the Universo Vivo route will be taking place. On this occasion, the Planetarium will address astrobiology, a field that questions life in the universe, its origin, evolution, and future. Various experiences will be developed, which for two hours will allow the public to approach the fundamental questions of this area of ​​knowledge. The route will have an experience in the dome and various thematic activities at the visitor’s choice, respecting the capacity of each space.

The Planetarium presents “Visual Music: Immersive Queen”, a musical show with projections in dome format of the greatest hits of the British group. The aesthetic bet will be conceptualized from Flash Gordon, a mythical eighties character of which the band made the soundtrack of the film released in 1980. The exhibition will have a repertoire that includes the hits of this album and the most emblematic songs of the group throughout of his career.

Finally, every Saturday at 10:00 am the Colombian Association of Studies astronomical (ACDA) will hold free astronomy and space science talks in the stage auditorium.